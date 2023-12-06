Kerala News LIVE: Cyclone Michaung: Railways cancels 4 more trains from Kerala

1.30 PM: Maoist member Unnimaya brought to Mukkali forest office for evidence collection

Unnimaya, a member of the Maoist gang, who was arrested in Wayanad, was brought to the Mukkali Forest Office for evidence collection. The evidence was collected in the case of setting fire to the forest office and the forest department vehicle in 2014. The evidence collection was led by Agli DySP

12.45 PM: Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

A man from Kerala's Mannarkkad was fatally stabbed allegedly by his employees near Jizan in Abha of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Nov 5) evening. Cherikkapadam Abdul Majeed (45) from Pullissery in Palakkad's Mannarkkad was killed around 9 pm in Saudi Arabia.

12.00 PM: Cyclone Michaung: Railways cancels 4 more trains from Kerala

The Indian Railways has cancelled four more trains from Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Michuang:

Alappuzha-Chennai Express 22640

Kollam -Chennai Egmore 16102

Thiruvananthapuram Chennai Superfast 22208

Thiruvananthapuram Chennai Express 12696

11.05 AM: Sweeper at lower primary school arrested for sexually harassing students in Kollam

LP school temporary sweeper arrested for sexually assaulting children in Eroor, Kollam. Kumara Pillai (60), a native of Thumbode Vallikode, was arrested. The police arrested him on the complaint of five children. The accused started to sexually assault in the third month of the academic year. The main victims are the children who come to school at 8:30 in the morning before the teachers arrive, read the newspaper and prepare the report. The harassment also continued during the lunch break. A girl informed her parents about this last Saturday. When they shared the ordeal with parents of other children, they realized that more children have similar complaints.

10.35 AM: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 48 lakh at Karipur airport

The Customs officials on Wednesday seized 868 gms of gold in three capsules from Jazeer, a native of Pulpatta. He tried to smuggle the gold amounting to Rs 48 lakh.

10:02 AM: Three arrested for stealing aluminum electric wires from KSEB Kollam

Three persons were arrested for stealing KSEB's aluminum wire in Karunagappally. Padmakumar (42), Salim (43), and Muhammad Shafi (40) were arrested by the Karunagappally police. The wire worth Rs 15,000 was stolen. Two rolls of aluminum wire were brought by the KSEB staff for the maintenance of electric lines. These were stolen from the temporary storage area. Last Monday evening, accused Padmakumar and Salim stole a roll of aluminum wire worth Rs.15,000. It was sold to Muhammad Shafi, a native of Shastamkota.

9:46 AM: Doctor found dead in her flat; post-mortem report out

The police have determined that the death of the young doctor at the medical college was a suicide. A detailed suicide note was discovered in the flat. The post-mortem report stated that the doctor took their own life by injecting anesthesia medicine.

9.15 AM: Man dies allegedly after nasal polyps surgery; body exhumed after 4 days over suspicion of death

The body of a young man who died during treatment at Kalpetta Fathima Hospital was exhumed after four days and sent for post-mortem. Stebin, a resident of Pulpally died four days ago. He came to the hospital for surgery to remove nasal polyps. However, he died after the surgery on December 1.

8:55 AM: Former Air Force officer from Malappuram gets bail for espionage case

A former Air Force officer from Malappuram, who had been in jail for seven years in connection with an espionage case, was granted bail by a Delhi court. The charges against him involved the leaking of Air Force information, allegedly orchestrated by the ISI through a honey trap.

8:44 AM: Youth congress secretary allegedly booked for fraud recruitment

A case of recruitment fraud within the health department, with Youth Congress state secretary Aravindan being implicated as the mastermind behind the large-scale deception. As of now, five individuals have reported financial losses to the police in connection with this fraudulent activity.

8.25 AM: Four from Kerala killed in accident at Kashmir's Zoji La Pass

According to authorities, on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Ganderbal district, an SUV carrying four tourists from Kerala and a local taxi driver crashed into a gorge after skidding off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass. The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are from Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district. Three officers have left for Srinagar to arrange the procedures, including their post-mortem. The NORKA officer in Delhi and two employees of the Licensing Department of Kerala House will arrive in Srinagar.

8.20 AM: Indian Railways cancels 13 more trains due to Cyclone Michaung

Due to the incessant rainfall in Chennai, the Indian Railways have reportedly cancelled 13 more trains today. The Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram (12695) and Chennai-Guruvayur (16127) are among the canceled ones.

8.14 AM: SFI observes statewide education strike today

SFI is observing a statewide education strike on Wednesday (06 December) to protest against the Kerala Governor's alleged move to turn universities into Sangh Parivar centres. SFI state secretary PM Arsho alleged that the governor is appointing the names given by the BJP president as members of the university syndicate.