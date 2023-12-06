Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

    A Kerala expatriate from Palakkad's Mannarkkad was stabbed to death by his employees in Saudi Arabia. The deceased has been identified as Cherikkapadam Abdul Majeed.

    Riyadh: A man from Kerala's Mannarkkad was fatally stabbed allegedly by his employees near Jizan in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Nov 5) evening. Cherikkapadam Abdul Majeed (45) from Pullissery in Palakkad's Mannarkkad was killed around 9 pm in Saudi Arabia.

    As per reports, Majeed has been running a shisha shop in Abha for the past 10 years. Majeed was ordered to leave the premises by the building's owner, who then dismissed a Bangladeshi employee. The dismissed worker and two other workers, who are also from Bangladesh, reportedly attacked Majeed following a disagreement. A knife was used to stab Majeed in the neck. Police have already taken two of the attackers into custody.

    Two months ago, Majeed came back to Saudi Arabia following his daughter's marriage. Siyavudheen and Sainudheen, his brothers, are also employed near Abha. The body is kept at the Al-Darb General Hospital in Jizan.

