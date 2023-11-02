Kerala News LIVE: Kerala government files petition against Governor in Supreme Court over withholding of bills

10.15 AM: Police force in Kerala is a force dedicated to public service: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there has been an unparalleled change in the police force in the state in the last 7 years. Kerala ranks first in the number of court sentences for crimes in the country. This proves the investigative prowess of the Kerala Police. The Chief Minister, who handles the Home Department, said that the police force in Kerala is a force dedicated to public service. He saw the interest of the police in helping the poor during the epidemic. The Chief Minister said that a sufficient number of members would be appointed to the force and women's representation would be increased. He said that the role played by the police in changing Kerala as a state without communal conflict was great and clarified that Keraleeyam is organized to make Kerala known to the world and Kerala to the world.



9.45 AM: Kerala government files petition against Governor in Supreme Court

The state government has taken a tough move against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The government filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the governor. The petition is against the governor's withholding of several bills. The government has filed a petition stating that Khan has not signed eight bills passed in the Assembly. The government is of the view that the decision on the bills cannot be extended indefinitely. The government's move is based on legal advice.

9.30 AM: Kerala: 17-year-old suffers spinal injury after alleged police torture

A 17-year-old student reported having a fractured spine as a result of being brutally beaten by police. Parthipan, a Perumbavoor resident, in his complaint alleged that two police officers from the Kottayam Pala Police Station had severely assaulted him. Responding to Asianet News, Parthipan said that the police threatened to implicate him in the case if he disclosed the matter. The family demanded an investigation into the incident.

9.00 AM: 12-year-old boy threatens to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A 12-year-old boy from Ernakulam called the control room and threatened to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A call was made to the control room of the police headquarters yesterday evening. The museum police then registered a case. The school student was later found during further investigation.

8.30 AM: Massive victory for KSU in Calicut University election

KPCC President K Sudhakaran congratulated KSU for winning over the SFI. Sudhakaran opined that the resounding victory of KSU is a strong warning of the youth against the government. Additionally, he believed that these elections marked the end of the anti-student SFI organisation, which turned into a defender of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

8.21 AM: Student beaten up in Malappuram: Teacher booked under non-bailable offences

The police have registered a non-bailable case against a teacher who brutally beat up a class 9 student for talking to a girl in the class. The case is against Zubair, a teacher at Crescent Higher Secondary School, Malappuram. A case has been registered under IPC 341 and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

