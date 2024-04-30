King Charles III makes first official public appearance since cancer diagnosis (WATCH)

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the British monarch visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, renowned for its comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services.

King Charles III received a warm welcome from crowds as he embarked on his inaugural public engagement since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday. Doctors expressed optimism about his treatment progress, sparking hope among well-wishers. Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the British monarch visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, renowned for its comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services.

At 75, King Charles serves as a patron for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, while Queen Camilla, aged 76, holds the presidency of Maggie's, a charity dedicated to cancer support.

Outside the center, the royal couple greeted cheering crowds and the awaiting media with smiles and waves, before proceeding indoors to meet with medical specialists, patients, and their families.

King Charles temporarily halted his public engagements in February after being diagnosed with cancer during treatment for an enlarged prostate the prior month. The specific type of cancer has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery in January and disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy. Details about her cancer type have not been provided. Widely known as Kate Middleton, she is married to King Charles's elder son and heir, Prince William.

Tuesday's engagement marked the first in a series of planned events over the coming weeks aimed at raising awareness about the significance of early cancer detection and showcasing innovative research, as stated by Buckingham Palace.

Having ascended to the throne in September 2022 following his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles was officially crowned on May 6 of the previous year. Despite his health challenges, he has been visible at church services, selected audiences, and has continued with his official state duties.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement indicating that doctors were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment and expressed optimism about his ongoing recovery.

A spokesperson confirmed that King Charles will continue his outpatient treatment, although his schedule in the upcoming weeks will be reduced and contingent upon medical advice.

Among the forthcoming engagements is a state visit by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan scheduled for June.

Last week, members of the public celebrated the king's return to some duties and praised his efforts in raising awareness about cancer, a disease affecting one in two people, according to Cancer Research UK.

The cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Kate Middleton have presented challenges for the royal family, resulting in the postponement of public engagements. Prince William has scaled back his activities to support his wife and their three young children, leaving fewer senior royals available to fulfill engagements.

In King Charles's absence, Queen Camilla, aged 76, has assumed many of his duties. Additionally, his sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother Prince Edward have taken on more prominent roles.

Prince Harry, King Charles's estranged younger son and a non-working member of the royal family, is anticipated to be in London on May 8 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games for disabled military veterans. Subsequently, he will accompany his wife, Meghan, on a visit to Nigeria.

