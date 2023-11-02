Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for withholding bills

The LDF government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for refusing to grant assent to bills approved by the legislature. According to the writ petition, the Governor has not signed eight bills yet.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a stern development, the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court on Thursday (Nov 2) against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for refusing to grant assent to bills approved by the legislature. The government has filed a petition stating that the governor has not signed eight bills. The government is of the view that the decision on the bills cannot be extended indefinitely. The government's move is based on legal advice.

The LDF government filed a writ petition in the apex court, stating, "... seeks appropriate orders from the Hon'ble Court in relation to the inaction on the part of the Hon'ble Governor in relation to as many as 8 bills passed by the state legislature and presented to the Governor for his consent under Article 200 of the Constitution."

The Government adds that three of the eight bills have been pending with the Governor for more than two years, and three more have been with him for more than a year.

The Kerala Government said that the Governor's actions, as they would now be shown, pose a threat to the Constitution's core principles and foundations.

Article 200 states that the Governor has the power to grant assent/withhold assent or reserve the bill for the president's consideration. Additionally, he has the authority to suggest modifications and ask the Assembly to reevaluate the legislation. The governor will have no option but to sign the law if the assembly approves it once more.

The pending bills are University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) Bill No. 50, University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) Bill No. 54, University Laws Amendment Bill (2nd Amendment), Kerala Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill, University Laws Amendment Bill, Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, University Laws Amendment Bill 2022, and Public Health Bill 2021.

