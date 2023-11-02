Kerala: 17-year-old suffers spinal injury after alleged police torture

Kerala: The 17-year-old Parthipan alleged that he was brutally beaten up by Pala cops in the station after he was caught driving without a license. His family claims that he suffered a spinal injury and as a result, he is unable to move.

Kochi: A 17-year-old student reported having a fractured spine as a result of being brutally beaten by police. Parthipan, a Perumbavoor resident, in his complaint, alleged that two police officers from the Kottayam Pala Police Station had severely assaulted him. Responding to Asianet News, Parthipan said that the police threatened to implicate him in the case if he disclosed the matter. The family demanded an investigation into the incident.

The boy's mother Nisha said that her son is unable to move due to a spinal injury. However, the Pala police claimed that the allegation was false. According to the police, Parthipan was caught driving without a license and was not beaten up. Parthipan alleged that he was taken to the police station and beaten by two policemen.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Parthipan's family came forward demanding action against the police. Parthipan's mother Nisha responded to Asianet News saying that her son is in bed and justice is needed.

