    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl

    The Ernakulam POSCO court has granted a double life sentence to Safar Shah for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old student in Kochi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakhs

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Kochi: The Ernakulam POSCO court has granted a double life sentence to Safar Shah for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old student in Kochi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakhs, levied under various sections, such as murder, torture, destruction of evidence, rape, and causing pregnancy. The court had earlier found Safar Shah guilty in the case.

    The tragic incident occurred in January 2020 when the victim, a 4-month pregnant girl, was brutally murdered in Malakappara. The accused lured the girl away from her school.  Safar Shah put the girl in the vehicle by insisting that he had some things to say about the girl withdrawing from the friendship and that he would take her back in the evening. However, on the way, he viciously attacked and killed her with a knife.

    The girl was four and a half months pregnant when she was killed. The body was dumped in a tea garden on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Later, the police stopped the car near Valpara and arrested Safar Shah. The police found the body of the girl in her school uniform. After their daughter did not return from school, the girl's parents lodged a complaint with the Kochi Central Police. The father had given a statement to the police that Safar Shah threatened her by morphing her daughter's pictures and harassed her. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused in an investigation conducted in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu police.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
