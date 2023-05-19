Kerala man arrested for flashing, misbehaving with woman in KSRTC bus; Health Minister lauds woman's courage

Savad Shah, a Kozhikode native was arrested for indecent exposure and inappropriate behaviour with a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. The incident came to light after Nandita posted video on social media.

Kochi: The Nedumbassery police arrested Savad Shah, a man from Chevayur in Kozhikode, for indecent exposure and inappropriate behaviour with a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. A woman from Thrissur named Nandita made a complaint, leading to the arrest.

The event reportedly happened on Tuesday and was made public after Nandita posted videos of it on social media. She explained how the accused sat next to her in a women's designated seat on her journey from Thrissur to Kochi in the video. He allegedly touched Nandita indecently and even exposed himself while masturbating, according to Nandita.

The video shows the accused getting up from the seat after Nandita confronts him. He denied the accusations, but when the bus conductor went to get help from a traffic cop, he fled the scene. After chasing him, the conductor and driver were able to hand him over to the police.

The woman thanked the driver, the bus conductor KK Pradeep, and a passenger who assisted her in filing a complaint.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George lauded the woman's courage to expose the man to the world. The Minister wrote on Facebook that every woman has the right to travel freely and confidently.

"The courage shown by the girl to open up about her ordeal with her co-passenger in the KSRTC bus is commendable. That girl was refuting the stereotype that only women lose in battles for dignity. The girl who bravely faced such a situation is a role model for all. And salute to the conductor Pradeep who supported that girl to face the violence. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to keep girls safe everywhere," she said.

