Manipur violence: Implementation of NRC among 3 demands put forth by World Meetei Council before Govt

Days after ethnic clashes in northeastern state, the World Meetei Council (WMC) has put forth three demands before the Union government, including granting constitutional protection to their community, implementation of National Register of Citizens in Manipur and action against rival Kuki armed militants.

Addressing the media, WMC national spokesperson Nabakishore Yumnam said: “We have a history of over 3400 years in Manipur. When the British conducted the census we were having Scheduled Tribe status but after Independence our ST status was removed. We were quiet then. Now, our existence is under serious threat. We have started demanding ST status since 2011. The Union tribal ministry sought a report from the Manipur government but they did not send it to the ministry yet. Then we approached the High Court. The Manipur High Court directed the state government to send the report to the Union ministry.”

“The Kuki community has taken it in other ways and went on rampage and violence in several parts of the state. We only want our rights to be protected, grant ST status and implement NRC statewide,” he said.

On being asked about the root-cause of the violence that went on for about two weeks, Yumnam said: “The violence erupted from Churachandpur, which is a kuki-dominated area. The Kuki wanted to narrow down the state government’s action to drive out the occupants from reserved or protected forest land. With such action, they were upset and then they started targeting Meetei people to divert the issue.”

He also alleged that there is a big nexus of Kuki militancy, poppy cultivators and drug dealers. “We have only nine per cent of land to reside. In our Imphal Valley anyone can come and settle there. The demography of Imphal is changing rapidly and losing our indigenous nature," he added.

The ethnic clashes have claimed over 70 lives so far and several injured. About 10,000 Army and para-military personnel have been deployed to bring back normalcy in the state. Several Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP had urged the Union government to create a separate administration for the Chin-Kuki community. However, the demand was rejected by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

