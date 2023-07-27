Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 478 lottery took place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. 

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 480 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    PM 674851

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    PF 833436

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    PA 674851
    PB 674851
    PC 674851
    PD 674851
    PE 674851
    PF 674851
    PG 674851
    PH 674851
    PJ 674851
    PK 674851
    PL 674851

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    PA 876746
    PB 624080
    PC 698077

    PD 458262

    PE 918428

    PF 362766

    PG 773055

    PH 895009

    PJ 234827

    PK 916613

    PL 784093

    PM 189907

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    1860  2793  3402  4157  4651  5578  6604  6784  6843  8137  8157  8194  8218  8334  8501  8652  8899  9798

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0341  0599  0987  1265  1281  1356  1989  2343  3012  3021  3100  4802  4854  5348  5415  6145  6236  6443  6621  6700  6762  6786  6976  7076  7772  8371  8473  8498  8892  8930  8975  9054  9112  9845

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0430  0433  0486  0552  0712  0751  0798  1090  1269  1492  1575  1615  1695  1727  1930  2168  2533  2535  2577  2595  2698  2731  2976  3076  3084  3240  3399  3642  3710  4477  4568  4642  4871  5015  5141  5201  5433  5442  5587  5814  6207  6294  6331  6338  6513  6530  6643  6798  6988  7093  7100  7221  7292  7321  7414  7476  7485  7519  7539  7711  7744  7895  8089  8138  8162  8232  8264  8733  8828  8840  8891  9067  9117  9129  9193  9370  9611  9784  9855  9999

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0220  0238  0244  0271  0390  0457  0494  0626  0784  0803  0859  0954  1040  1332  1392  1547  1621  1707  1786  1870  1923  2005  2054  2131  2246  2279  2351  2859  2907  2935  2965  3008  3040  3070  3078  3107  3167  3289  3418  3546  3761  3983  4062  4115  4414  4421  4467  4469  4527  4535  4550  4578  4612  4621  4631  4946  4997  5050  5155  5187  5249  5353  5374  5389  5404  5568  5736  5795  5837  5920  5929  5967  6006  6124  6325  6358  6418  6441  6554  6622  6681  6885  6895  6998  7196  7369  7384  7482  7513  7536  7545  7596  7699  7948  8076  8097  8147  8170  8278  8374  8413  8429  8495  8686  8692  8918  8924  8993  8995  9006  9073  9138  9147  9151  9196  9252  9264  9495  9542  9567  9714  9734  9749  9923  9936  9979 

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
