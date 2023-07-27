Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 478 lottery took place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 480 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PM 674851

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PF 833436

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

PA 674851

PB 674851

PC 674851

PD 674851

PE 674851

PF 674851

PG 674851

PH 674851

PJ 674851

PK 674851

PL 674851

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

PA 876746

PB 624080

PC 698077

PD 458262

PE 918428

PF 362766

PG 773055

PH 895009

PJ 234827

PK 916613

PL 784093

PM 189907

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1860 2793 3402 4157 4651 5578 6604 6784 6843 8137 8157 8194 8218 8334 8501 8652 8899 9798

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0341 0599 0987 1265 1281 1356 1989 2343 3012 3021 3100 4802 4854 5348 5415 6145 6236 6443 6621 6700 6762 6786 6976 7076 7772 8371 8473 8498 8892 8930 8975 9054 9112 9845

6th Prize: Rs 500

0430 0433 0486 0552 0712 0751 0798 1090 1269 1492 1575 1615 1695 1727 1930 2168 2533 2535 2577 2595 2698 2731 2976 3076 3084 3240 3399 3642 3710 4477 4568 4642 4871 5015 5141 5201 5433 5442 5587 5814 6207 6294 6331 6338 6513 6530 6643 6798 6988 7093 7100 7221 7292 7321 7414 7476 7485 7519 7539 7711 7744 7895 8089 8138 8162 8232 8264 8733 8828 8840 8891 9067 9117 9129 9193 9370 9611 9784 9855 9999

7th Prize: Rs 100

0220 0238 0244 0271 0390 0457 0494 0626 0784 0803 0859 0954 1040 1332 1392 1547 1621 1707 1786 1870 1923 2005 2054 2131 2246 2279 2351 2859 2907 2935 2965 3008 3040 3070 3078 3107 3167 3289 3418 3546 3761 3983 4062 4115 4414 4421 4467 4469 4527 4535 4550 4578 4612 4621 4631 4946 4997 5050 5155 5187 5249 5353 5374 5389 5404 5568 5736 5795 5837 5920 5929 5967 6006 6124 6325 6358 6418 6441 6554 6622 6681 6885 6895 6998 7196 7369 7384 7482 7513 7536 7545 7596 7699 7948 8076 8097 8147 8170 8278 8374 8413 8429 8495 8686 8692 8918 8924 8993 8995 9006 9073 9138 9147 9151 9196 9252 9264 9495 9542 9567 9714 9734 9749 9923 9936 9979

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.