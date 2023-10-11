Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    Karthyayani Amma was the first rank holder of the Aksharalaksham exam which was attempted by 40,000 candidates with 98 per cent marks.

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Kerala's oldest literate woman Karthyayani Amma passed away in Haripad of Alappuzha district. She was 101. Karthyayani Amma was the first rank holder of the Aksharalaksham exam which was attempted by 40,000 candidates with 98 per cent marks. At the age of 96, she achieved this feat.

    Due to her family's financial difficulties, Karthyayani Amma had to discontinue her education at a young age. After her husband passed away, she raised her six children by working as a sweeper and domestic maid. She then went on to become an inspirational story at the age of 96, passing her Class 10 exams after being motivated by her daughter, who had passed the Class 10 equivalent exams at the age of 60.

    The Alappuzha district native had an easy time in her first formal exam as part of the Kerala Literacy Mission's "Aksharalaksham" project, scoring 98 out of 100 possible marks. After that, in March 2020, she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 award from the then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The state's purpose to empower people through education and their pursuit of 100% literacy targets connected with Karthyayni Amma's name.

    At the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Kerala tableau depicting Karthyayani Amma, the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, was the main attraction of the display.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing away of Karthyayani Amma. In his condolence message, CM Vijayan said that she was the pride of Kerala and that we have lost an exemplary personality.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3 percent GDP growth in FY24

    'India a global bright spot...' PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3% growth in FY24

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala news live 11 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on October 11 Check fuel rate in Delhi Mumbai Chennai and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 11: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    Act of sheer evil Hamas actions remind of ISIS Joe Biden condemns attack on Israel gcw

    'Act of sheer evil, Hamas actions remind of ISIS...' Joe Biden condemns attack on Israel

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon