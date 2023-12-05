Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva

    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Aluva: The Ammakilikkoodu housing project in Aluva has constructed about 50 houses, initiated under the leadership of MLA Anwar Sadat. The project aims to provide support to widows facing financial challenges. Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan handed over the key to the 50th house, marking a significant milestone in the project.

    The project was initiated by Actor Jayaram on 4th April 2017 at Nedumbassery Mallussery. Finally, 5o houses have been completed in Sreemulanagram panchayat. Ammakilikkoodu is prepared for mothers and their families who had their land however could not build a home due to financial difficulties. Safiya, a resident of Sreemulanagaram thanked the authorities who made her dream come true of building a house for her and her daughter. 

    Kalyani Priyadarshan said that she was delighted to hand over the key to the 50th house and congratulated everyone who worked behind it. Three houses are under construction. MLA Anwar Sadat said that this is the heart project of Aluva and there is no plan to end this project. There is no politics, or caste behind this. The house was built for Rs 7 lakh with 2 bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom in 510 square feet and is now being built and handed over in the Ammakilikkoodu project.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing

    India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    'Dunki' Drop 4: 7 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer trailer

    CAT 2023 answer key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    In pictures: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram share glimpse from griha pravesh ceremony, receive warm welcome

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh (WATCH)

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

