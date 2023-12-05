Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva

The Ammakilikkoodu housing project in Aluva has constructed about 50 houses, initiated under the leadership of MLA Anwar Sadat. Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan handed over the key to the 50th house, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Aluva: The Ammakilikkoodu housing project in Aluva has constructed about 50 houses, initiated under the leadership of MLA Anwar Sadat. The project aims to provide support to widows facing financial challenges. Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan handed over the key to the 50th house, marking a significant milestone in the project.

The project was initiated by Actor Jayaram on 4th April 2017 at Nedumbassery Mallussery. Finally, 5o houses have been completed in Sreemulanagram panchayat. Ammakilikkoodu is prepared for mothers and their families who had their land however could not build a home due to financial difficulties. Safiya, a resident of Sreemulanagaram thanked the authorities who made her dream come true of building a house for her and her daughter.

Kalyani Priyadarshan said that she was delighted to hand over the key to the 50th house and congratulated everyone who worked behind it. Three houses are under construction. MLA Anwar Sadat said that this is the heart project of Aluva and there is no plan to end this project. There is no politics, or caste behind this. The house was built for Rs 7 lakh with 2 bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom in 510 square feet and is now being built and handed over in the Ammakilikkoodu project.