Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail after 2 years in PMLA case

    Siddique Kappan has been in jail since October 2020 after he was arrested by the UP Police when he was on his way to report on the rape and murder of a woman in Hathras on terror charges. The Supreme Court granted him bail in the terror case in September, but he continued to be in jail because of the PMLA case.

    Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail after 2 years in PMLA case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    Siddique Kappan, a journalist based in Kerala, was granted bail on Friday in a case involving the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On October 6, 2020, Kappan was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMLA case, for allegedly obtaining money from a foreign country illegally.

    He was also charged with using it in ways that were detrimental to the interests of the country. Kappan, Athikur Rehman, Alam, and Masood were detained in 2020 as they travelled to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the suspected gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

    Also Read: Congress' Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; here's why

    He had already been granted bail in the terror case, which was brought under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws, by the Supreme Court in September, but he continued to be detained in Lucknow because the Enforcement Directorate's related case had not yet yielded any results.

    Siddique Kappan and his attorneys have consistently denied any role in sponsoring or carrying out terrorist operations, and they have asserted that he was just going to Hathras for journalistic purposes. It was days after a Dalit woman there died after she was allegedly gang-raped. She was cremated by the district administration in the middle of the night in her village, which sparked demonstrations and widespread criticism of Yogi Adityanath's BJP government.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample

    Rahman serves as the Campus Front of India's national treasurer, which is a PFI student organisation. Alam is a PFI member and Ahmed serves as the general secretary of the Campus Front of India's Delhi chapter. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Sherif, the national general secretary of the Campus Front of India, paid for their journey to Hathras.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Panchamasali lingayats protest, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list AJR

    After Panchamasali lingayats protest, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list

    Delhi Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 - adt

    Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

    Aviation Ministry issues COVID-19 guidelines for random testing; check details - adt

    Aviation Ministry issues COVID-19 guidelines for random testing; check details

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample

    Congress Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join Bharat Jodo Yatra here's why AJR

    Congress' Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Found a man who I can trust Imran Khan former wife Reham ties knot for third time gcw

    'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

    football 'Well deserved': Brazil fans elated after Richarlison's bicycle kick bags Qatar World Cup 2022 goal of the tournament snt

    'Well deserved': Brazil fans elated after Richarlison's acrobatic kick bags World Cup goal of the tournament

    Guys please stop Zomato asks customers to stop giving THIS advice netizens react gcw

    'Guys please stop...' Zomato asks customers to stop giving THIS advice; netizens react

    IPL 2023 Auction: Aaron Finch not amused by Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green drawing big bucks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Finch not amused by Curran, Stokes and Green drawing big bucks

    After Panchamasali lingayats protest, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list AJR

    After Panchamasali lingayats protest, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon