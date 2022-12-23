Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya arrived at Delhi Police headquarters to meet Delhi Police Commissioner.

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Delhi's Saket Court on Friday (December 23) allowed a plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of accused Aaftab Poonawala. The court also said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample.

    Tihar Jail administration directed to take the accused to CFSL for giving voice samples.

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya arrived at Delhi Police headquarters to meet Delhi Police Commissioner.

    Speaking to reporters, Vikas Walker said, "Delhi | I seek justice for Shraddha & urged them to fast track this case. They (Delhi Police) have assured me saying that they are trying their best."

    On Thursday, Aatab Poonawala, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker, withdrew his bail application before a Delhi court. In the last hearing on December 17, Poonawala's advocate sought time to seek instructions from his client.

    "Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed. You should explain to him that once he's filing a 'vakalatnama', he's authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala's lawyer.

    In a reply to Delhi court, the Police said that bail should not be granted to Aaftab Poonawala since the crime has deeply impacted society. As the initial investigation in the case is complete, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer had said while filling the bail application.

    Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9.

