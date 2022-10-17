Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala human sacrifice case: Victim Roslin's life remains a mystery

    The remains of Roslin, who was missing since June 8 this year, were exhumed from the backyard of a house at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district as part of the investigation into the human sacrifice incident involving the murder of two women.

    Even though gruesome facts about the 'human sacrifice' case in Kerala's Elanthoor have come to light, information regarding one of the two victims seems to be buried in obscurity. Roslin, the 49-year old woman, who was the first unsuspecting casualty of the conniving trio of Bhagaval Singh, Laila and Shafi, was said to be a lottery seller while the accused claimed she had come to act in an adult movie.

    Initial news reports stated tha Roslin was a lottery seller, her daughter Manju claimed her mother sold health products door-to-door for a living. The inquiry into the human sacrifice event involving the death of two women included the exhumation of Roslin's bones from the backyard of a home at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district. Roslin had been missing since June 8 of this year.

    According to her daughter, Roslin had been residing with her partner Sajeesh at several locations close to Kalady for the last six years before she vanished on June 8. The family is primarily from the Idukki district's Kattapana. Roslin left her husband around 20 years ago, along with her two children.

    "He used to assault her. Before she vanished, my mother gave him all of her jewellery. He pawned some. After the police got involved, the remainder was provided to us," Manju claimed. Police in Kalady, however, had a different account.

    The police said the couple has been living together for the past six years. They have resided in many homes in that neighbourhood, and neither the landlords nor the neighbours have any negative opinions of them, the police informed. The police confirmed that Sajeesh, who works for a daily income and is dependable, is not the victim of any assault allegations as Roslin's daughter claimed.

    The remand report carried the gruesome manner in which Roslin was murdered by the trio at the house in Elanthoor. According to the remand report, Roslin was taken to the crime scene by the primary culprit Shafi after being promised a staggering Rs 10 lakh to appear in a pornographic movie. It also claimed that Laila was the one who killed her.

    According to the police remand report presented to a local court, the ladies in the shocking human sacrifice case in Kerala had undergone gruesome torture as one of them had her breasts severed and the other's corpse had been divided into 56 parts by the accused. Prime accused Shafi (52), Singh (68), a massage therapist and his wife Laila (59) are currently under police custody.

    (With PTI inputs)

