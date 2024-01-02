PM Modi's Kerala visit: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thrissur on January 3

As PM Modi is scheduled to reach Kerala on Wednesday (Jan 3), the educational institutions within the Thrissur taluk limits will remain closed. PM Modi will reach Thekkinkadu Maidanam to attend BJP's women empowerment programme.

Thrissur: Educational institutions, including professional colleges, within the Thrissur taluk limits will observe a local holiday tomorrow, announced the district collector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city's Thekkinkadu Maidan for a public event. The holiday does not apply to pre-scheduled public examinations and examinations conducted for recruitment to Central and State Government Institutions.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; hold road show in Thrissur

Collector VR Krishna Teja informed that any Saturday will be made a working day to compensate for this holiday.

In connection with the Prime Minister's visit, private helicopters, helicams etc. have been banned in Thrissur taluk and on the Prime Minister's itinerary. Collector VR Krishna Teja informed that the ban is based on the request of the police as a security precaution.

As per BJP sources, Idukki native Mariyakutty, and a few other 'women icons of Kerala' such as actor and dancer Shobana, cricketer Minnu Mani, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and conservationist Sosamma Iype will attend the 'Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam' event.

PM Modi will begin his three-day visit to South India starting today (Jan 2) from Tamil Nadu and arrive in Kerala on Wednesday. He is also slated to visit Lakshadweep before arriving in Kerala. With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, PM Modi will launch the BJP's election campaign during his visit to Kerala.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu.

He will inaugurate a terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, dedicate the indigenously-developed Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Kalpakkam and attend the convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University.

