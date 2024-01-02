Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; hold road show in Thrissur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Wednesday (Jan 3). He will attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's women empowerment conference in Thrissur.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit to South India starting today (Jan 2) from Tamil Nadu and arrive in Kerala on Wednesday (Jan 3). He is also slated to visit Lakshadweep. With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, PM Modi will launch the BJP's election campaign during his visit to Kerala. He will be at Thrissur's Thekkinkadu Maidan for the BJP's "Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam" function. 

    The BJP anticipates more than two lakh women attending the event. Seemingly, the plan is to attract women voters and win their support regardless of political affiliation. BJP sources in Kerala said that well-known women from different fields will be present. Expected attendees of the event include ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

    The BJP protested in Thrissur last day against the taking down of banners and flex boards marking the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Restrictions in Thrissur: 

    Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city and surrounding regions beginning Wednesday morning (January 3) due to the Prime Minister's visit, the Thrissur City Police announced on Monday. There will be no public transport allowed close to the Swaraj Round, including KSRTC buses. According to Traffic Police SHO, there are several parking spaces set up specifically for attendees.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu. He will inaugurate a terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, dedicate the indigenously-developed Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Kalpakkam and attend the convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University.

    The Press Information Bureau released a statement stating that the Prime Minister will next take a flight to Lakshadweep, where he will officially inaugurate development projects valued at more than Rs 1,150 crore. Following that is his scheduled visit to Kerala.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
