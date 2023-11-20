Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

    The health department has issued special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims. The hospitals near Sannidhanam and Pampa are equipped with modern facilities.

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The health department has issued special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims. The guidelines stated that people with heart disease should undergo proper tests before climbing Sabarimala. The hospitals near Sannidhanam and Pampa are equipped with modern facilities.

    On the last day, a pilgrim died of a heart attack near Sannidhanam. It is in this situation that the health department has come forward with a proposal for a healthy pilgrimage. 

    Read: Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services from Kumily during Sabarimala season

    The health department advised that people should undergo proper tests before starting the Sabarimala Yatra. Similarly, it is advised to take a rest at regular intervals while climbing the mountain. The hospitals at Sannidhanam are equipped with ICUs, ventilators, ECGs, and other modern systems. The antidotes for snake venom are also available.

    Meanwhile, Sabarimala temple opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku month on November 17.The Devaswom Board has implemented modern systems to efficiently handle crowd management, starting from parking areas to Sannidhanam. The pilgrims will be provided darshan only through online bookings. The Mandala pooja is scheduled to take place on December 27, and preparations are underway.

    Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran launched the Ayyan mobile app to assist devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division developed the app, which provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage. The app also shows services available at Pampa and Sannidhanam and along the Swami Ayyappan Road, Pampa-Neelimala-Sannidhanam, Erumeli-Azhutakadav-Pampa and Satram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far anr

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents rkn

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents

    Major thrust for LCA, AMCA project; US gives green light to Made in India fighter aircraft engine

    Major thrust for LCA, AMCA project; US gives green light to Made in India fighter aircraft engine

    Bengaluru: Rs 1.52 crore fraud in the name of Mumbai police, case registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Rs 1.52 crore fraud in the name of Mumbai police, case registered

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush's son Yatra fined Rs 1000 by Chennai Police, here's why RKK

    Dhanush's son Yatra fined Rs 1000 by Chennai Police, here's why

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far anr

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma comforts husband Virat Kohli after India losses final match against Australia RKK

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma comforts husband Virat Kohli after India losses final match against Australia

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents rkn

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon