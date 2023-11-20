Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

The health department has issued special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims. The hospitals near Sannidhanam and Pampa are equipped with modern facilities.

Pathanamthitta: The health department has issued special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims. The guidelines stated that people with heart disease should undergo proper tests before climbing Sabarimala. The hospitals near Sannidhanam and Pampa are equipped with modern facilities.

On the last day, a pilgrim died of a heart attack near Sannidhanam. It is in this situation that the health department has come forward with a proposal for a healthy pilgrimage.

The health department advised that people should undergo proper tests before starting the Sabarimala Yatra. Similarly, it is advised to take a rest at regular intervals while climbing the mountain. The hospitals at Sannidhanam are equipped with ICUs, ventilators, ECGs, and other modern systems. The antidotes for snake venom are also available.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala temple opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku month on November 17.The Devaswom Board has implemented modern systems to efficiently handle crowd management, starting from parking areas to Sannidhanam. The pilgrims will be provided darshan only through online bookings. The Mandala pooja is scheduled to take place on December 27, and preparations are underway.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran launched the Ayyan mobile app to assist devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division developed the app, which provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage. The app also shows services available at Pampa and Sannidhanam and along the Swami Ayyappan Road, Pampa-Neelimala-Sannidhanam, Erumeli-Azhutakadav-Pampa and Satram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes.