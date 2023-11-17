Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services from Kumily during Sabarimala season

    KSRTC has started special services to Sabarimala from Kumily during the Sabarimala Season. Around 12 KSRTC buses have been arranged at Kumily bus station for devotees.

    Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services from Kumily during Sabarimala season rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Idukki: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started special services to facilitate the travel of pilgrims on the occasion of Sabarimala Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam. 12 KSRTC buses have been arranged at Kumily, in Idukki district which is the main stop for pilgrims. Special services will operate without affecting existing services. The ticket price is Rs 232. The Pampa bus will be available daily from Kumily Depot throughout Mandala Masam. The bus will leave when there are 40 passengers. A 24-hour control room has also been started at the panchayat bus stand in Kumily town.

    Also read: Vrischikam 1: Why fasting is important during Sabarimala season; Read

    The total number of buses for Pampa will increase to 15 with the arrival of three more buses. The Kumily Depot officials also informed that more buses will be allowed if there is an increase in the number of devotees.

    Meanwhile, a special service has started at Vandiperiyar-Satram route for the Sabarimala season. The bus starts at 6 am from Vandiperiyar and will do eight trips daily. The last trip is at 7.10 pm. Apart from Kumily, a bus from Thodupuzha will also arranged for Pampa. It will start from Thodupuzha Sree Krishna Swami Temple premises at 7 pm

    For more information: Kumily Depot Tel: 04869 224242.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi says deepfake a 'big concern'; urges ChatGPT to give warning snt

    PM Narendra Modi says deepfake a 'big concern'; urges ChatGPT to give warning

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    Chhath Puja 2023 November 19 to be dry day in Delhi gcw

    Chhath Puja 2023: November 19 to be dry day in Delhi

    Kerala: Hundreds in distress after LIFE Mission house delays anr

    Kerala: Hundreds in distress after LIFE Mission house delays

    KEA Bluetooth scandal: CID probe reveals network of illegal activities involving key figures vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scandal: CID probe reveals network of illegal activities involving key figures

    Recent Stories

    PM Narendra Modi says deepfake a 'big concern'; urges ChatGPT to give warning snt

    PM Narendra Modi says deepfake a 'big concern'; urges ChatGPT to give warning

    Barfi to Rajneeti: 7 Bollywood dramas to watch on OTT ATG

    Barfi to Rajneeti: 7 Bollywood dramas to watch on OTT

    Ex MasterChef Australia contestant Paul Frost imprisoned for sexual offence; know all about him SHG

    Ex MasterChef Australia contestant Paul Frost imprisoned for sexual offence; know all about him

    BBMP is conducting Animals and Birds survey in Bengaluru; here's why vkp

    BBMP is conducting Animals and Birds survey in Bengaluru; here’s why

    7 easy homemade Indian snacks for winter evenings gcw eai

    7 easy homemade Indian snacks for winter evenings

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon