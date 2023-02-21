Kerala farmer on govt-funded study tour goes missing in Israel

Authorities have concluded that the 48-year-old had joined the group with a lot of preparation and planning with the aim of staying back in Israel.

Biju Kurian, who was part of a group of farmers who had gone from Kerala to study farming methods in Israel, went missing just before returning, the people who were with him have said. The fellow travellers said that Biju Kuryan went missing shortly after he reportedly told some team members that he could earn Rs 15,000 a day just by doing cleaning work in Israel. He allegedly believed that this was double than what he could earn doing agricultural work.

The delegation of 27 farmers, led by Dr B Ashok, Principal Secretary in the state Agriculture Department, reached Israel on February 12. Biju joined the group after paying Rs 55,000 for the flight ticket to Israel and back. The farmers, who were with Biju, claimed that he used to talk to his Malayali friends in Israel constantly over the phone during his visits and travels.

As soon as the decision was made to send a delegation from the state to study state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming, Biju started making moves. He registered at the local agriculture office. He was selected after the agriculture officer inspected his farm. The agriculture officer also stated that Biju was selected only after checking his eligibility.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group of 26 farmers have returned from Israel. The group of 26 people returned to Kochi yesterday. Biju, a native of Kannur, went missing on February 16 after he left on the pretext of buying medicine for his headache.

Israeli authorities have launched a manhunt. According to an official, a case has been registered against Biju, and he will be deported once he is nabbed.

Even as the search operations continued, Biju reportedly called home and informed them that he was safe and that they needed not search for him. Although Biju's visa is valid till May 8, the government has initiated legal action against him. When contacted, Biju's family said they were clueless about his whereabouts and were making desperate attempts to contact him.