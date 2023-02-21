Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala farmer on govt-funded study tour goes missing in Israel

    Authorities have concluded that the 48-year-old had joined the group with a lot of preparation and planning with the aim of staying back in Israel.

    Kerala farmer on study tour goes missing in Israel, manhunt launched
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Biju Kurian, who was part of a group of farmers who had gone from Kerala to study farming methods in Israel, went missing just before returning, the people who were with him have said. The fellow travellers said that Biju Kuryan went missing shortly after he reportedly told some team members that he could earn Rs 15,000 a day just by doing cleaning work in Israel. He allegedly believed that this was double than what he could earn doing agricultural work.  

    Authorities have concluded that the 48-year-old had joined the group with a lot of preparation and planning with the aim of staying back in Israel.

    The delegation of 27 farmers, led by Dr B Ashok, Principal Secretary in the state Agriculture Department, reached Israel on February 12. Biju joined the group after paying Rs 55,000 for the flight ticket to Israel and back. The farmers, who were with Biju, claimed that he used to talk to his Malayali friends in Israel constantly over the phone during his visits and travels. 

    As soon as the decision was made to send a delegation from the state to study state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming, Biju started making moves. He registered at the local agriculture office. He was selected after the agriculture officer inspected his farm. The agriculture officer also stated that Biju was selected only after checking his eligibility. 

    Meanwhile, the rest of the group of 26 farmers have returned from Israel. The group of 26 people returned to Kochi yesterday. Biju, a native of Kannur, went missing on February 16 after he left on the pretext of buying medicine for his headache. 

    Israeli authorities have launched a manhunt. According to an official, a case has been registered against Biju, and he will be deported once he is nabbed. 

    Even as the search operations continued, Biju reportedly called home and informed them that he was safe and that they needed not search for him. Although Biju's visa is valid till May 8, the government has initiated legal action against him. When contacted, Biju's family said they were clueless about his whereabouts and were making desperate attempts to contact him.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's decision on Shiv Sena name, symbol on February 22 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision - adt

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back' vma

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    football Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments-ayh

    Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married' RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married'

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon