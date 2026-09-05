Congress MLA Ramya Haridas was involved in a physical scuffle with local party workers in Thiruvananthapuram over a dispute involving her aide. Police have registered cases against both sides, with the MLA filing a complaint under the SC/ST Act.

Scuffle Erupts Between MLA and Party Workers

A dispute between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers escalated into a physical scuffle at Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday night, prompting police to register cases against both sides following complaints from the MLA and a local party worker.

Dispute Over Aide's Participation Leads to Confrontation

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute surrounding the participation of Haridas's personal assistant, Palayam Pradeep, in a block panchayat committee meeting that was attended by the MLA, elected representatives, and officials. Local Congress leaders alleged that the MLA and her associates confronted them over a social media post concerning her staff member's participation in the panchayat meeting, after which the argument turned physical. Visuals from the incident capture a heated altercation where the MLA is purportedly seen slapping a party leader, while activists are seen grabbing her hand as she asks them to let go.

Cross-Complaints Filed, Police Register Cases

Following the incident, Haridas alleged that local Congress leaders manhandled and threatened her over a WhatsApp post linked to the issue. Based on her formal complaint, police registered a case against 15 Congress workers—including seven specifically named by the MLA—under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A counter-complaint was filed by Congress worker Sajad, leading the police to register a separate case against Haridas.

MLA Injured, Investigation Underway

Haridas sustained injuries during the confrontation and was admitted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital before being discharged on Saturday morning. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, with both factions accusing each other of assault while authorities examine the broader circumstances surrounding the WhatsApp post and the panchayat meeting.