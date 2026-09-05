Since October 2023, Revenue Lok Adalats in Himachal Pradesh have resolved over 6.5 lakh revenue cases, including mutations and partitions, providing speedy, convenient relief to citizens and reducing the backlog of land-related disputes.

Over 6.5 Lakh Cases Resolved

Over 5,44,000 mutation cases, 47,333 partition cases and 63,000 demarcation cases have been disposed of by holding Revenue Lok Adalats and Special Revenue Lok Adalats across the state, besides making 26,288 corrections in revenue records. Since October 2023, Revenue Lok Adalats are being organised at Tehsil and Sub Tehsil headquarters on the last two days of every month to dispose of the revenue-related cases. Special Revenue Lok Adalats are being held for three days every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from January 2026 to resolve the partition and revenue correction cases.

Relief for Citizens, Especially in Rural Areas

These Adalats are receiving an overwhelming response from people, which provides them with a convenient and effective platform for speedy resolution of their pending revenue matters. The initiative of the state government has significantly reduced the pendency of revenue cases while ensuring that people get timely relief without having to make repeated visits to revenue offices. The initiative has particularly benefitted the people residing in rural and remote areas, who otherwise have to spend considerable time and money for visiting revenue offices frequently for settlement of land-related matters. By providing a platform for resolving cases in a time-bound manner, these Adalats have helped landowners save both their valuable time and money.

Improving Transparency and Accountability

The overwhelming response from the public indicates growing confidence in this citizen-centric initiative. The Revenue Lok Adalats are also helping in improving the quality and accuracy of revenue records by facilitating necessary corrections and settlement of disputes relating to land. The initiative is thus strengthening transparency and accountability in the revenue administration while improving ease of living for the people.

CM Sukhu Vows Continued Reforms

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to providing transparent, responsive and hassle-free governance to the people. He said that revenue matters were directly connected with the interests of families and landowners and, therefore, their timely resolution was a priority of the government. He said that the impressive number of cases disposed of through Revenue Lok Adalats demonstrated the government's resolve to reduce pendency and provide relief to people at their convenience.

The Chief Minister said that the government would continue to introduce reforms and strengthen mechanisms that make public services faster, simpler and more accessible. He said that the objective was to ensure that people do not have to make frequent visits to government offices or spend unnecessary money and time to get their legitimate matters resolved. He said that such initiatives would go a long way in strengthening ease of living, transparency and people-centric governance in the state. (ANI)