The Bihar government has directed intensive monitoring of flood relief in 13 Ganga riverine districts. Ministers will visit affected areas, and CM Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of Bhagalpur. The Ganga has crossed the danger mark in Patna.

Government Directs Intensive Monitoring

The Bihar government on Saturday has issued major directives for intensive monitoring of relief and rescue operations in Ganga riverine districts. As per the directive, Ministers-in-Charge and Secretaries-in-Charge will visit 13 districts located along the Ganga from Buxar to Katihar to take stock of the situation. The officials will camp in flood-affected areas and monitor relief and rescue operations.

The districts for which instructions have been issued include Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Begusarai, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar. The Chief Minister has directed intensive supervision of relief and rescue works amid rising water levels. Special monitoring has been ordered for the rising water level of the Ganga in Patna urban area, with particular focus on areas around the Patna urban protection embankment. The Patna Municipal Corporation, district administration and Water Resources Department have been directed to remain on high alert.

CM Conducts Aerial Survey

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary departed from the State Hangar by helicopter for Bhagalpur to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. At around 1:15 PM, the Chief Minister arrived at Bhagalpur Airport and proceeded by road towards the Kojikoreiya embankment, Radhaipur and Naugachia areas to assess the flood situation on the ground.

Relief Measures Underway

Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav said several districts in the state have been affected by floods and the government is taking measures to provide assistance to people. "Several districts across Bihar have been affected by the floods. There has also been loss of life and property. The Chief Minister has also surveyed the situation there through an aerial survey," Yadav said.

"The government is working diligently to ensure that arrangements are properly managed. Ration arrangements are being made for the people affected by the floods. The government has also made arrangements for the animals to stay," he added.

Ganga Crosses Danger Mark in Patna

The Water Resources Department had earlier issued a warning after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna. The water level at the Gandhi Ghat gauge site was recorded at 50.53 metres at 10 AM on Saturday, around 1.93 metres above the danger mark of 48.60 metres.

The river is flowing close to its Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 50.52 metres, with officials warning of the possibility of a new HFL being recorded. The department has directed district authorities to remain alert, particularly in riverine Diara areas, and ensure necessary precautions, including informing residents living near embankments and maintaining continuous patrolling by flood management teams. (ANI)