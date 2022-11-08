Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

The letter from Kerala CM comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

The family members of as many as 16 Indian sailors including three from Kerala, detained in Equatorial Guinea, hoped the Indian government will ensure their speedy release. On Tuesday (November 8) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

In a letter to PM Modi, CM Vijayan requested him to direct Indian diplomatic missions in the countries concerned -- Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria -- "to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the Norwegian vessel -- MT Heroic Idun -- and its crew who have been detained since August 12.

The Kerala Chief Minister also contended that the vessel was arrested by an Equatorial Guinea naval ship in international waters on August 12 and as per reports, a total of 26 crew, including 16 Indians, are being held as hostages.

"Among the 16 seafarers, three are from Kerala. The vessel has been held unlawfully...," he added.

The Kerala CM also claimed that even though the vessel did not engage in any unlawful activities, the shipping company was ready to pay the fine to facilitate the early release of the seafarers.

"After negotiation with the Nigerian authorities, the shipping company paid the required fine on September 28. Unfortunately, the crew and ship are still held in Equatorial Guinea under arrest till date," he said in his letter.

The letter from Kerala CM comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

One of the videos is by Vijith Nair, the brother of Vismaya who committed suicide in June last year due to dowry harassment -- an incident which led to widespread debate in the state regarding this practice.

In the video, Vijith has said that 15 crew members, including him, have been locked in a jail at Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, surrounded by security personnel after they were taken from their vessel on the pretext of being accommodated in a hotel.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in that country said that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea said, "This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship."