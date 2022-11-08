Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

    The letter from Kerala CM comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    The family members of as many as 16 Indian sailors including three from Kerala, detained in Equatorial Guinea, hoped the Indian government will ensure their speedy release. On Tuesday (November 8) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

    In a letter to PM Modi, CM Vijayan requested him to direct Indian diplomatic missions in the countries concerned -- Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria -- "to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the Norwegian vessel -- MT Heroic Idun -- and its crew who have been detained since August 12.

    Also read: 'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

    The Kerala Chief Minister also contended that the vessel was arrested by an Equatorial Guinea naval ship in international waters on August 12 and as per reports, a total of 26 crew, including 16 Indians, are being held as hostages.

    "Among the 16 seafarers, three are from Kerala. The vessel has been held unlawfully...," he added.

    The Kerala CM also claimed that even though the vessel did not engage in any unlawful activities, the shipping company was ready to pay the fine to facilitate the early release of the seafarers.

    "After negotiation with the Nigerian authorities, the shipping company paid the required fine on September 28. Unfortunately, the crew and ship are still held in Equatorial Guinea under arrest till date," he said in his letter.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting', why Fatehpur is today a hotspot

    The letter from Kerala CM comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

    One of the videos is by Vijith Nair, the brother of Vismaya who committed suicide in June last year due to dowry harassment -- an incident which led to widespread debate in the state regarding this practice.

    In the video, Vijith has said that 15 crew members, including him, have been locked in a jail at Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, surrounded by security personnel after they were taken from their vessel on the pretext of being accommodated in a hotel.

    Also read: Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

    On Monday, the Indian Embassy in that country said that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone.

    In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea said, "This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship."

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    Don t daydream about winning elections: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting' why Fatehpur is today a hotspot AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting', why Fatehpur is today a hotspot

    Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; Chinese construction work upstream to blame?

    Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

    'Like a tool of Sangh Parivar': Kerala's LDF launches campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan AJR

    'Like a tool of Sangh Parivar': Kerala's LDF launches campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Recent Stories

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    Expands like rubber band LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20 per cent gcw

    'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

    Don t daydream about winning elections: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

    Banking ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why - adt

    Banking, ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement drb

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon