Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said, 'nobody can save you'

A television actress has accused a fellow actor of harassment during a Holi celebration at her office building in Mumbai. The actress claimed the co-star behaved inappropriately despite her objections. Mumbai’s Amboli Police have registered an FIR against the actor based on the actress's complaint and a probe is underway.

The incident reportedly happened on March 14 between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm when the complainant and her friends were attending the celebration. According to her statement, the accused - intoxicated and behaving inappropriately was aggressively smearing Holi colors on the women present.

When he approached the actress, she resisted, unwilling to play Holi with him. She attempted to distance herself, even taking cover behind a snacks stall, but the accused pursued her. As per the FIR, she covered her face in an effort to avoid contact, yet he forcefully grabbed her face and smeared color on her cheeks.

He allegedly even confessed love for her and said, “Nobody would be able to save you.”

He allegedly groped her under the guise of applying colors. Shocked, the actress managed to push him away and fled to the washroom. Later, when she confided in a male friend about the horrifying encounter, he confronted the accused, leading to a heated scuffle.

The actress later approached Amboli police, following which an FIR was registered. Authorities have served a notice to the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

