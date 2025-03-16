Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said, 'nobody can save you'

A television actress has accused a fellow actor of harassment during a Holi celebration in Mumbai. The actress claimed the actor behaved inappropriately despite her objections.

Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said 'nobody can save you' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

(Cover image from Getty images used only for representational purposes only)

A television actress has accused a fellow actor of harassment during a Holi celebration at her office building in Mumbai. The actress claimed the co-star behaved inappropriately despite her objections. Mumbai’s Amboli Police have registered an FIR against the actor based on the actress's complaint and a probe is underway.

The incident reportedly happened on March 14 between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm when the complainant and her friends were attending the celebration. According to her statement, the accused - intoxicated and behaving inappropriately was aggressively smearing Holi colors on the women present.

When he approached the actress, she resisted, unwilling to play Holi with him. She attempted to distance herself, even taking cover behind a snacks stall, but the accused pursued her. As per the FIR, she covered her face in an effort to avoid contact, yet he forcefully grabbed her face and smeared color on her cheeks.

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH)

He allegedly even confessed love for her and said, “Nobody would be able to save you.”

He allegedly groped her under the guise of applying colors. Shocked, the actress managed to push him away and fled to the washroom. Later, when she confided in a male friend about the horrifying encounter, he confronted the accused, leading to a heated scuffle.

The actress later approached Amboli police, following which an FIR was registered. Authorities have served a notice to the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also read: Abu Qatal, top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist & kin of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, shot dead in Pakistan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon ddr

AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi palakkad anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Ornithologists confirm pollution-free waters after Mahakumbh: A positive sign for wildlife

Ornithologists confirm pollution-free waters after Mahakumbh: A positive sign for wildlife

Recent Stories

TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star during Holi celebration in Mumbai MEG

TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star during Holi celebration in Mumbai

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet ddr

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet

Offroading at Spiti Valley to River rafting at Rishikesh: 6 adventure destinations for thrill seekers ATG

Off-roading at Spiti Valley to River rafting at Rishikesh: 6 adventure destinations for thrill seekers

Qatar gold rate on march 16 2025 check 22k 24k 18k 8 gram gold rate anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 16: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold stands at QAR 2,692

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Video Icon
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Video Icon
Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon