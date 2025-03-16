AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon

ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a health update on Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman after he was hospitalised in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain.

Stalin took to his Twitter handle to share the present health condition of music composer Rahman. He stated that the music maestro is fine and will be back home soon.

He wrote, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"

As per AR Rahman's team, the music composer has been discharged from the hospital. He had some medical complications relating to dehydration and neck pain due to recent traveling," they said.

The 58 year-old Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after he went for a check up last night after feeling uneasy.

Earlier today, the musician's team said, " All tests taken by doctors showed Rehman, 58, to be normal, and he is likely to be discharged today itself.

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain". "It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," they said
Rahman is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.

He is also set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

