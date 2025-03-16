Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has launched a fully online process for increasing electricity load, eliminating the need for consumers to visit UPPCL offices. Consumers can apply through the UPPCL website, ensuring faster and more convenient service.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

In a major relief for electricity consumers across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has introduced a fully online process for increasing electricity load. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has launched this new system, eliminating the need for consumers to visit electricity offices. 

How to Apply Online?

Consumers can apply online by visiting www.uppcl.org and selecting the "Load Change Request" option. UPPCL Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal stated that the Yogi government is committed to enhancing transparency and convenience. This digital process ensures faster, more accurate, and timely services for consumers.

Major Relief for Electricity Consumers in UP

This initiative by the Yogi government will benefit millions of electricity consumers in the state. With this hassle-free system, consumers can now increase their load easily without needing to visit power department offices.

