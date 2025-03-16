Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

The IDF targeted and killed two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon’s Yatar and Meiss El Jabal areas. The operatives were directing attacks, violating Israel-Lebanon understandings, according to the Israeli military.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Early Sunday morning, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked and killed two terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah who were observation operatives and were directing terrorist operations in the Yatar and Meiss El Jabal areas in southern Lebanon.

"The activities of these terrorists constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

Despite a truce reached on November 27 that largely paused over a year of cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, Israeli forces have continued to conduct periodic airstrikes on Lebanese territory. The ceasefire, which followed two months of intense warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, was intended to halt the violence, but Israeli operations have persisted, raising tensions in the region.

