Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet

In a historic development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet now includes two accomplished women of Indian descent: Anita Anand and Kamal Khera. Their appointments underscore Canada's commitment to diversity and representation at the highest levels of government.

Anita Anand: Legal Scholar and Policy Leader

Anita Anand, sworn in as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, has a distinguished background in law and academia. Born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian physician parents, Anand pursued higher education rigorously. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Arts in Jurisprudence from Wadham College, Oxford University, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto.

Before entering politics, Anand was a law professor at the University of Toronto and held academic positions at Yale, Queen's University, and Western University. She was elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019 and has since held significant cabinet positions, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and President of the Treasury Board.

In her current role, Anand is poised to drive Canada's innovation agenda, focusing on advancing scientific research, fostering industrial growth, and enhancing the country's global competitiveness.

Kamal Khera: From Healthcare to Health Minister

Kamal Khera, appointed as the Minister of Health on March 14, 2025, brings a rich background in healthcare and public service. Born on February 4, 1989, in Delhi, India, Khera immigrated to Canada during her youth. She earned an Honours Bachelor of Science in Nursing from York University in Toronto and worked as a registered nurse in the palliative and oncology units at St. Joseph's Health Centre.

Khera's political journey began with her election as the Member of Parliament for Brampton West in 2015, making her the youngest Liberal MP at the time. She has since been re-elected in subsequent federal elections. Throughout her tenure, Khera has served in various parliamentary secretary roles, including positions in Health, National Revenue, and International Development. In October 2021, she was appointed Minister of Seniors, followed by her role as Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities in July 2023.

As Minister of Health, Khera is expected to leverage her frontline healthcare experience to address pressing challenges in Canada's healthcare system, including workforce shortages and the integration of innovative technologies.

The inclusion of Anand and Kherain Prime Minister Carney's cabinet marks a significant milestone in Canadian politics, reflecting the nation's commitment to diversity and representation. Their unique perspectives and experiences are anticipated to contribute profoundly to shaping policies that resonate with Canada's multifaceted society.

