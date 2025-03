Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand Holi party in Mumbai on Friday, attended by friends and family. While several clips from the bash are going viral, one particular video has caught netizens’ attention. In the clip, Ankita and Vicky were seen leaving the venue after their guests departed. However, social media users quickly reacted, alleging that Ankita appeared intoxicated. The video has since sparked a debate online.