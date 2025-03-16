Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

A tragic incident in Omalayil, Attappadi in Kerala where a three-year-old girl accidentally ingested rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste, has resulted in her untimely death.

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi palakkad anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Palakkad: In a heartbreaking incident from Omalayil in Attappadi, a three-year-old girl named Neha Rose lost her life after accidentally ingesting rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste. The devastating event occurred amidst renovation work at her home, where various household items had been left scattered around.

Three-year-old girl dies after ingesting rat poison in Attappadi

On February 21, Neha reportedly used the poisonous substance while brushing her teeth, unaware of the danger. Soon after, she began experiencing severe discomfort and was immediately rushed to Kottathara Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Thrissur Medical College and later to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in a desperate effort to save her life. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, Neha tragically passed away.

Reports suggest that the tube containing the rat poison was accidentally left within the child’s reach due to the ongoing house renovations, leading to the unfortunate mishap. 

Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown at Kochi hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown in surprise raids at Kochi tamim hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor anr

Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown at Kochi hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor

Kalamassery Polytechnic hostel drug bust: How principal's letter to police led to raid and arrest anr

Kalamassery Polytechnic hostel drug bust: How principal's letter to police led to raid and arrest; READ

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today march 15 2025 thunderstorms expected over next 3 days anr

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today, thunderstorms expected over next 3 days

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Recent Stories

Hina Khan breaks silence on discolored nails amid stage 3 Cancer Battle MEG

Hina Khan breaks silence on discolored nails amid stage 3 Cancer Battle

PHOTOS Sneak peak into 'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham's penthouse ATG

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into 'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham's penthouse

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Women Can Earn ₹7000 Monthly Working from Village

LIC Bima Sakhi: Work part-time in your village and earn Rs 7,000/month

Amitabh Bachchan's screen-time to increase in 'Kalki 2'? Here's what we know ATG

Amitabh Bachchan's screen-time to increase in 'Kalki 2'? Here's what we know

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Video Icon
‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Video Icon
How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon