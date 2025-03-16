Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

Read Full Article

Palakkad: In a heartbreaking incident from Omalayil in Attappadi, a three-year-old girl named Neha Rose lost her life after accidentally ingesting rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste. The devastating event occurred amidst renovation work at her home, where various household items had been left scattered around.

On February 21, Neha reportedly used the poisonous substance while brushing her teeth, unaware of the danger. Soon after, she began experiencing severe discomfort and was immediately rushed to Kottathara Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Thrissur Medical College and later to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in a desperate effort to save her life. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, Neha tragically passed away.

Reports suggest that the tube containing the rat poison was accidentally left within the child’s reach due to the ongoing house renovations, leading to the unfortunate mishap.

