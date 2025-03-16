UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

A woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of local miscreants who brutally thrashed her with belts and sticks, even tearing her clothes in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a woman was ruthlessly assaulted for protesting against loud DJ music on Holi in Agra’s Khandauli area in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, whose ordeal was captured on video, alleged that a group of local miscreants brutally thrashed her with belts and sticks, even tearing her clothes.

Despite her desperate plea for help, she alleged that when she dialed 112, the police team arrived but stood idle, taking no action against the assailants. The disturbing footage has since gone viral, igniting outrage on social media over the brazen attack.

(Trigger warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Following her complaint, the police registered a case against four accused—Udal Singh, Ruby, Kundan, and Abhishek. ACP Piyush Kant Rai confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

"On the basis of the complaint received, a case has been registered by the Khandauli police station team and further legal action is being taken," police tweeted.

