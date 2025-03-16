TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star during Holi celebration in Mumbai

Read Full Article



Holi was supposed to be a happy celebration but it turned out to be nightmare to many women. There are cases of forced inappropriate touch and more on holi. Another socking case is revealed by a television actress who was molested by drunk co star at the holi party.

This 29-year-old actress has worked as a lead in several TV shows. she has now filed an FIR against the co-star for molesting her while being drunk on the holi party. This party took place in Mumbai's western suburbs on Friday. The actress claimed that the co-actor was drunk at the party and tried to put colours on her despite her denial.

TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star:

"He was trying to put colours on me and other women in the party. I did not want to play Holi with him hence I objected and went away from him," the actress told the police in her statement.

She further explained the situation, "I went and hid myself behind the panipuri stall at the terrace but he came after me and tried to put colour on me. I covered my face, but he forcefully grabbed me and put colour on my cheeks and then told me, ‘I love you and will see who saves you from me’. After this, he touched me inappropriately and put colour on me. I pushed him away. I was mentally shocked and went straight to the washroom''.

This issue is another disturbing thing to happen to women, despite the awareness about consent, people still break it and stand as a bad example, especially from the entertainment industry that has the power to influence people easily. The details are strictly under the wraps for the time being and the investigation around this is going on.

