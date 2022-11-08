Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

There was mud flowing in the water, which is unnatural considering the region had received no rain in the past few days. East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu reasoned that China may have engaged in 'earth-cutting of some kind' on Yarlung Tsangpo (the Chinese name for the Siang river), resulting in mud flowing in the river.

People in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh have sounded an alarm over the Siang river water turning muddy, which points towards possible construction activity by the Chinese upstream.

Officials in Pasighat -- the headquarters of East Siang district -- the colour of the state's principal waterway turned turbid some three days ago.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said that there was mud flowing in the water, which is unnatural considering the region received no rain in the past few days. The situation is being monitored with help from officials of the water resources department.

Taggu reasoned that China may have engaged in 'earth-cutting of some kind' on Yarlung Tsangpo (the Chinese name for the Siang river), resulting in mud flowing in the river. The river originates in China.

The Deputy Commissioner said besides construction activities underway upstream, the only other reason why the river has changed colour is landslides in the upper reaches.

Meanwhile, local fishermen and people, who depend upon the river water for agricultural purposes, are worried. Locals say that the heavy slag in the water may kill aquatic life. 'Farmers draw water from the river, too. Our domestic animals drink water from the river as well. We are worried this might impact the livelihood of many," Pasighat resident Migom Pertin said.

This is not the first time the river turned muddy. In December 2017, panic spread across the region after the river had turned black. At that time, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had personally monitored the river's condition and requested the Centre to look into the matter. India had then taken up the matter with China.

