'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

Imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar released another letter on Tuesday, saying he was 'ready to be hanged' if the corruption allegations were false. He challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, to either prove him wrong or 'resign and retire from politics.'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is being held in Delhi's Tihar jail on corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), maintained that his claims were true and said that he was receiving constant threats and pressure from the AAP to withdraw his complaint to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, according to the report.

"I am ready to be hanged, Kejriwal Ji, if any of the raised concerns with the Delhi LG turn out to be incorrect, as you and your allies claimed." However, if the complaint is proven to be true, you will resign and retire from politics for good," the conman wrote in his most recent letter, which was made public by his lawyer, according to the report.

"I remained quiet and ignored everything, however, due to your persistent pressure and threats through the jail administration and Mr Jain's requests for money during the Punjab and Goa elections when I was being investigated," he added, rejecting AAP's claims that he was "spewing lies."

He wrote, "Why did Mr Jain continuously request me to withdraw my complaint? Why was I constantly under threat? Why are you afraid of being questioned? He questioned, "What are you afraid of?"

In his previous complaint letter to the LG last month, the conman had accused the Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of extorting Rs 10 crores from him. He also accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of seeking Rs 50 crores for a nomination to the Rajya Sabha and alleged former DG Sandeep Goel and the jail administration's involvement in the same.

The AAP claimed that he was attempting to malign the party's image at the behest of the BJP, claiming that they were using him to their advantage to fear losing the Gujarat Assembly elections and the MCD elections in Delhi, both of which are scheduled for early December. Sukesh added, "Don't keep saying it's all for the sake of the elections, Kejriwal ji; let me tell you something and give you some advice. You know me well. You and Mr Jain are among the few people who know me very well, so don't hallucinate that I won't give evidence against everything I've said or that I won't testify."

"Please don't daydream about winning elections since everyone is watching. Your drama won't work anymore, and your karma, your lies, you will face defeat badly," he said.

The conman has released his third letter. In his previous letter, released by his lawyer on Monday, he requested a CBI investigation against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In his letter, he wrote, "Please allow me to register an FIR as the pressure is too much and any adverse event may occur before the truth about AAP is revealed."

