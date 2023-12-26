Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Child's family alleges medical negligence after finger's nerves are damaged post-surgery

    A child's family has alleged medical negligence against Kozhikode Medical College following a post-surgery. It is reported that the child's finger nerves were damaged after the surgery.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A family of a child has alleged medical negligence against Kozhikode Medical College for a surgery conducted six months ago. The child was treated in the plastic surgery department of the medical college. 

    On May 22, the child experienced swelling and pain in the ring finger, necessitating surgery. The child said he was in discomfort even after the surgery. There were burn marks beneath the elbow when the bandage was taken off on the third day following the surgery. In addition, the child's mother said that he experienced numbness when touched. Later on, he loses all hand movement. The child could not hold anything together. The boy reported having a completely green hand. Additionally, the parent reported that when the boy discussed the pain, the OP's doctors claimed it was normal.

    The family claimed to have visited the medical college numerous times with discomfort and swelling but never received a satisfactory response. The child claims that he is unable to use his hands to study, play, draw, or even eat. The fingers had suffered damage to their nerves and the blood flow had halted, according to the results of the most recent examination two months ago. The family has filed complaints alleging medical negligence with the Collector and DMO, and they are awaiting follow-up.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
    Video Icon