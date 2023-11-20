Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents

A CBI investigation is likely to be recommended into allegations of forged documents that surfaced during the Youth Congress election. The Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police have registered the case for forgery under various sections of the IT Act.

Thiruvananthapuram: A CBI investigation is likely to be recommended into allegations of forged documents that surfaced during the Youth Congress election. This is in a situation where an investigation is required outside Kerala as well. The police are set to send a letter today, formally requesting information from the server related to the allegations. The Director General of Police (DGP) will conduct a preliminary investigation and subsequently issue a report. The findings will be reported to both the State Government and the Election Commission.

A case has been registered by the police for forging documents in connection with the Youth Congress organizational elections that took on November 14. The Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police have registered the case for forgery under various sections of the IT Act.

The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case filed by a Congress member Adv Juvais Muhammed. A special investigative team is set to delve into a complaint regarding the use of fake identity cards in the Youth Congress elections. The police said that they would request the details of the complaint from the election server and will continue the investigation. This is the first time a person has filed a direct complaint alleging impersonation in the Youth Congress elections.

At the same time, the police have decided to investigate by focusing on software. The police will also send notices to Youth Congress leaders to appear for questioning. The police have obtained substantial information about the alleged impersonator from the Youth Congress. The investigative team is relying on this information as a key lead in their efforts to address concerns arising after the elections. Additionally, the team is considering taking statements from those who filed the complaint, anticipating that such accounts could yield crucial insights.

The Museum Police has officially registered a case based on the complaint filed by DYFI State Secretary VK Sanoj. However, the investigation faces challenges in proving the complaint of voting through fake identity cards, as the voting process was conducted through the app With ICY. Notably, all the alleged fake cards share the same identification number.

The police will send a letter to the Congress and Youth Congress leaders asking them to inform the details of the agency. If the information is not handed over, the police will have to take action including destruction of evidence. The fake ID card app is not available on Google or Apple Play Store. The cyber gang has also started an investigation as to who made fake cards through this application. Police will be able to reach the accused only through scientific investigation.

