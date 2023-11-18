Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election

    The Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police have registered the case for forgery in Youth Congress elections under various sections of the IT Act.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered by the police for forging documents in connection with the Youth Congress organizational elections that took on November 14. The Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police have registered the case for forgery under various sections of the IT Act. The case is based on complaints filed by the Election Commission and various organisations. A special team headed by the commissioner will investigate the case.

    Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is deeply dissatisfied with the allegations of using fake identity cards. Senior leaders are of the opinion that once the police register the case, the party will be completely embarrassed. The explanation given by the Youth Congress leaders is that fake ID cards were not used and the votes were invalidated due to various other reasons. 

    Meanwhile, Rahul Mankoottathil was elected as the State President of the Youth Congress on November 14. Rahul secured a notable victory with 2,21,986 votes out of the 5,11,489 valid votes cast. Abin Varki from Group I received 1,68,588 votes, while Arita Babu of KC Venugopal's faction garnered 31,930 votes. These election results highlight Rahul's significant lead in terms of popular support within the State Youth Congress in Mangkoot.

    The Kerala Congress Group has made significant strides by securing victories in four key districts—Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Pathanamthitta. In contrast, Group A, while successful in clinching district president positions in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Wayanad, and Idukki, faced substantial losses as it relinquished control over several districts it previously held. This outcome underscores a notable shift in the district-wise landscape of power between the two factions.

    Meanwhile,  Muhammad Rashid was elected as the president of the Youth Congress in Kutippuram constituency. He said that the online application was a part of the election process and the information about the victory came late through social media. Mohammad Rashid said that he was surprised by the unexpected victory and thought that he would resign, however changed his decision and took the position. 


     

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
