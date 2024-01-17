Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in crisis as pension delayed for a year

    The State Construction Workers Welfare Fund Board is facing a significant crisis as members have not received their pensions for an entire year, with a total due amount of Rs 720 crore.

    Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in crisis as pension delayed for a year
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The State Construction Workers Welfare Fund Board is facing a significant crisis as members have not received their pensions for an entire year, with a total due amount of Rs 720 crore. The Welfare Board, responsible for overseeing the well-being of 361,100 workers, has not been able to fulfill its pension obligations. A new application process for welfare pensions was initiated a year and a half ago, however, the situation remains unresolved.

    The members got their pension in January 2023. For the Christmas-New Year period, the board is distributing pensions for all months except January. Even though 22 lakh welfare fund members have paid Rs 50 per month, the benefits have stopped. It is estimated that till November 30, Rs 600 crore has to be paid in the form of pension alone and additional balances exist when factoring in other benefits. Gratuity payments for 19,747 individuals are also due, amounting to Rs 11.20 crore

    Kerala govt announces Aswasam scheme for differently-abled families to initiate self-employment ventures 

    Higher Education and Social Justice Minister Dr R Bindu has announced the sanctioning of Rs 33 lakh under the 'Aswasam' scheme for differently-abled families to initiate self-employment ventures. In the financial year 2023-2024, 132 individuals will receive Rs. 25,000 each through the Kerala State Disability Corporation. 

    This financial support aims to facilitate small self-employment ventures for differently-abled individuals who lack land or other assets for collateral when seeking self-employment loans. The Minister assured that all eligible applicants for financial assistance this fiscal year have been granted the support they need.


     

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
