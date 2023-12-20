Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    The 76-year-old Kamalakshy Amma was trapped in a swamp in Kochi's Maradu on Tuesday (Dec 19). She slipped and fell into Division 21 of the Maradu municipality's swamp and was rescued after 4 hours. 

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Kochi:  In a dramatic rescue operation on Tuesday noon, an elderly woman found herself trapped in a swamp in Maradu for nearly three hours before being saved by vigilant fire and rescue services personnel.

    The 76-year-old fish worker, Kamalakshy Amma, was on her way home when she slipped and fell into Division 21 of the Maradu municipality's swamp, which is said to be formed of piling trash. Encased in mud up to her neck, she held onto a tree branch for survival until assistance arrived. The locals said that the swamp was around five feet deep.

    A neighbour saw her dangerous circumstances at approximately 3:45 p.m. when she went outside to get clothes that had been left out to dry on her home's terrace. Seena then sounded an alert and reported it to the Thripunithura fire station. Firefighters dragged Kamalakshy ashore and took her to a nearby hospital.

    Kamalakshy Amma recovered after initial treatment and left the hospital. Locals said that the intervention of a resident named Seena was crucial to getting the old woman's life back.
     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Piyush Goyal said all Oppn MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes to Rajya Sabha: TMC claims devious ploy

    'Piyush Goyal said all Oppn RS MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes': TMC claims devious ploy

    Karnataka records first COVID-19 death in Bengaluru, Health Minister provides clarity vkp

    Karnataka records first COVID-19 death in Bengaluru, Health Minister provides clarity

    Recent Stories

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Google Maps 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024 gcw

    Google Maps: 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon