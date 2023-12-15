Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    In a tragic incident, 5 people were killed in an autorickshaw-bus collision in Manjeri, Malappuram on Friday evening (Dec 15).

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Malappuram: In a major accident, five people were killed in an autorickshaw-bus collision in Manjeri, Malappuram on Friday (Dec 15) evening.  The accident occurred when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka collided with an auto. All five people in the autorickshaw died in the accident.

    The deceased were identified as auto driver Abdul Majeed, and passengers Muhsina, Tesnima, Molly and Raisa. According to reports, four children and two women were in the autorickshaw.

    The autorickshaw was destroyed by the impact. All five died on the spot. The rescue operation was carried out by the locals. The deceased were shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Two children who sustained injuries were shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, it is not clear what caused the accident. Police have started an investigation.

    Further details are awaited...
     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India's forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    Opinion Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    View: Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    Appalling to see such ignorance': K Kavitha slams Smriti Irani in row over paid menstrual leave AJR

    'Appalling to see such ignorance': K Kavitha slams Smriti Irani in row over paid menstrual leave

    Ayodhya Trust releases photos of Ram Janmabhoomi temple first floor Check out gcw

    Ayodhya Trust releases photos of Ram Janmabhoomi temple's 1st floor; Check out

    Recent Stories

    Explained Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Explained: Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours

    cricket Happy Birthday Martin Skrtel: Top 10 iconic football performances osf

    Happy Birthday Martin Skrtel: Top 10 iconic football performances

    SHOCKING Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports SHG

    SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports

    Christmas 2023 7 thoughtful secret santa gifts under Rs 2000 gcw eai

    Christmas 2023: 7 thoughtful secret santa gifts under Rs 2000

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon