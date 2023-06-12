Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces as cyclonic storm nears; IMD warns of wind speed to touch 150kmph

    On Thursday (June 8), the IMD had extended range forecast that showed rains picking up during last week of June and rainfall over interior parts of the country during the week of June 30 to July 6.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces as cyclonic storm nears; IMD warns of wind speed to touch 150kmph AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around June 15 noon as very severe cyclone with wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

    Very severe cyclonic storm intensified into an Extremely Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 165 to 175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph and lay about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 610 km south-southwest of Naliya and 780 km south of Karachi.

    Under fire Brij Bhushan announces bid to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections; reveals constituency

    Speaking to a news agency, Vineet Kumar Singh, researcher from Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University said, "This cyclone has again gone rapid intensification (2nd in its lifetime) and intensified by 75 kmph to reach peak intensity of 195 kmph. Biparjoy is also the strongest cyclone in Arabian Sea (including all months) after cyclone Tauktae."

    "Also, this is only the 2nd time in north Indian ocean history, that both the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal had a category 3 or higher intensity cyclone in the same pre-monsoon season. Only such incidence was in 2019," he added.

    It is reportedly said that Biparjoy's movements have raised concerns about weak monsoon conditions till at least mid-June over interior parts of the country. On Thursday (June 8), the IMD had extended range forecast that showed rains picking up during last week of June and rainfall over interior parts of the country during the week of June 30 to July 6.

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    As per IMD, cyclone Biparjoy has intensified rapidly from deep depression (55.65 kmph) to very severe cyclone (121 KMPH) in just 24 hours. That is an increase in wind speed of 65 kmph in 24 hours, which is rapid intensification.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news LIVE 12 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur

    Under fire Brij Bhushan announces bid to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections reveals constituency gcw

    Under fire Brij Bhushan announces bid to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections; reveals constituency

    wtc final ind vs aus Angry R Ashwin fans lash out at BCCI Rohit Sharma for excluding him from WTC Final after Australia win title snt

    Angry R Ashwin fans lash out at BCCI, Rohit Sharma for excluding him from WTC Final after Australia win title

    Case against Asianet News reporter: MoS V Muraleedharan says SFI goons run Kerala's Home Department anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: MoS V Muraleedharan says SFI goons run Kerala's Home Department

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news LIVE 12 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur

    Sip your way to digestive wellness: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health ADC

    Sip your way to digestive wellness: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays MSW

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from june 12 to june 18 gcw

    Love horoscope predictions from June 12 to June 18

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon