    Three dead, 7 injured in mass shooting at Maryland residence; check details

    The police department confirmed that multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims. The statement also said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

    Three dead, 7 injured in mass shooting at Maryland residence; check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    At least three people were killed and seven others were severely injured in a mass shooting inside a private home in Annapolis, Maryland, US. Annapolis is 30 miles from the United States Capitol. It is reportedly said that several police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

    According to various reports, first responders found three victims with gunshot injuries outside of a home on the street. All three of the victims were pronounced dead on-scene.

    In a news release, the police department confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims. The statement further said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

    "Tonight was an example of, yet again, senseless violence. People trying to resolve issues with guns. It is just the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "We are saddened for Annapolis that they have to deal with things like this," he added.

    In a social media post, State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, who represents Annapolis said, "Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening. Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and Police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public."

    "Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight," Sarah said.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
