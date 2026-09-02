Kashi Vishwanath Dham sent gifts to Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura, for Janmashtami, continuing a tradition of cultural exchange. Greetings from over 100 temples in 15 countries, coordinated with Temple Connect, were also sent with the offerings.

Continuing the unique tradition of devotion, dedication, and cultural exchange between two divine and major spiritual centres of Sanatan culture, Kashi and Mathura, special gift items for Lord Laddu Gopal were reverently sent from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura, for the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Under this innovative religious and cultural initiative, which was started on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in 2024, gift items were sent from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura, by Lord Shri Visheshwar. In this vein, this sacred tradition of mutual visits and exchange of messages of devotion between Kashi and Mathura was further continued on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi.

Strengthening Spiritual Bonds

The purpose of this innovative tradition is to further strengthen the bonds of spiritual dialogue, cultural coordination, and mutual reverence between the major pilgrimage sites and temples of Sanatan Dharma.

The Sacred Ceremony

On September 2, ahead of the Krishna Janmashtami festival to be celebrated on September 4, special gifts prepared for Lord Laddu Gopal were ritually worshipped before Lord Vishweshwar Mahadev at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The offerings were then offered to Lord Vishweshwar, and his blessings were received. Amidst Vedic chanting and prayers, the sacred gifts were reverently sent to the Krishna Janmasthan. The ceremony concluded with traditional dignity and reverence in the presence of officials and staff of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

A Global Initiative of Greetings

Furthering this initiative this year, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is coordinating an initiative to issue messages of greetings from the deities present in various temples across the country and abroad, addressed to the Krishna Janmasthala Trust, for the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, in collaboration with its institutional knowledge partner, Temple Connect, has received greetings from over 100 temples across approximately 15 countries, which are being sent to the Krishna Janmasthala Trust along with gifts.

Fostering Religious Harmony

It is noteworthy that this innovative tradition, initiated in 2024, is being appreciated by various temples and religious institutions across the country and abroad. Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva are the main deities of the great spiritual traditions of Sanatan Dharma. This tradition of faith, devotion, and cultural exchange among them is strengthening religious harmony and eternal unity, while also providing new energy to India's ancient pilgrimage tradition.

Both Kashi and Mathura are major centres of Indian Sanatan culture and spiritual consciousness. This cultural and spiritual tradition established between these two sacred pilgrimage sites conveys the message of unity, dialogue, mutual devotion, and mutual respect to the entire Sanatan society.

Commitment to Continuity

With the cooperation of the officials and staff of the Temple Trust, the program was conducted smoothly with complete purity, traditional dignity, and reverence. The Chief Executive Officer also directed the officials and staff of the Temple Trust to ensure continuity in the religious, cultural, and public welfare initiatives initiated by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, ensuring their continued sustainability in the future, and ensuring that these traditions are not interrupted under any circumstances.

Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust will personally participate in the Krishna Janmashtami festival held in Mathura. On the occasion of this sacred festival held at the Krishna Janmasthan, efforts will be made to further strengthen the spiritual and cultural tradition established between Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Krishna Janmasthan.