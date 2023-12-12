Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    Bomb threats targeting Karnataka Raj Bhavan and NIA officials prompt swift law enforcement action, thorough inspections, and ongoing investigations to trace the origin of the threats. Increased vigilance across authorities follows these alarming incidents.

    Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    The Karnataka Raj Bhavan faced a tense situation as authorities responded swiftly to a bomb threat received last night from an unidentified individual. The call, made around 11:30 PM, raised serious concerns and led to immediate actions by law enforcement agencies.

    The caller, currently his identity remains unknown, threatened to bomb the Raj Bhavan premises, provoking the authorities to alert the police promptly. In response, a thorough inspection ensued, involving the police, bomb squad, and K-9 units, conducting an extensive search operation at the site last night.

    48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

    Law enforcement officials have combed through the Raj Bhavan grounds, ensuring a detailed inspection to validate the credibility of the threat and secure the safety of the area. Efforts are currently underway to trace the origin of the call, with authorities actively engaged in tracking the phone number used to make the bomb threat against the establishment. 

    Miscreants also targeted officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), issuing bomb threats. NIA officers received alarming calls informing them of a bomb planted at the Raj Bhavan, leading to NIA officials alerting the Bangalore Police. The Central Division Police swiftly registered a case at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station following these alarming developments. 

    (More details awaited).

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
