"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Shashi Tharoor MP hints at options outside Congress, citing lack of appreciation and narrow political thinking, while emphasizing his own popularity in Kerala.

If party doesnt want me, I have other options: Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has issued a clear warning to his party, after it signalled that there will be no more efforts at reconciliation. In an interview with an English media outlet, Tharoor made it clear that if the party no longer values his contributions, he has other options available. He emphasized that he would remain loyal to the party if they were interested in utilizing his skills, but if not, he is prepared to move on.

Also Read: Kerala: Senior GST official, family found dead in Kochi residence; probe underway

Tharoor elaborated, saying, "If the party wants me, I will be there. If not, I have my own things to do. Don’t think I have no other options." He expressed that while he appreciates and acknowledges the good actions of a government, he is often criticized within the party for recognizing the positive actions of their opponents. "I haven't seen negative response from the public for my opinions. However, there is such response within the party", he said.

He stressed that if opponents do something good, it should be appreciated, and he doesn’t believe in narrow political thinking. "I’ve never been someone to consider political consequences before expressing an opinion on something I believe in. This is why I appreciate good things done by Congress' rivals," Tharoor explained.

Tharoor’s comments also touched on the leadership crisis within the Congress in Kerala, where he warned that without action, the party may face a third consecutive setback. He pointed out dissatisfaction among coalition partners and suggested that this could lead to a national-level setback for the party. Tharoor also emphasized his popularity in Kerala, based on independent opinion surveys, stating that if the party needs his support, he is ready to serve. He made it clear that his popularity is not tied to party support alone, citing his higher vote share in the Thiruvananthapuram elections. Tharoor added that the same approach should be applied to secure a victory in the 2026 elections.

In the interview, Tharoor also recalled that he joined Congress at the request of prominent party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Ramesh Chennithala. The interview took place before his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Cong leadership signals no further talks with Shashi Tharoor, High Command to reject his demands amid tensions

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Senior GST official, family found dead in Kochi residence; probe underway anr

Kerala: Senior GST official, family found dead in Kochi residence; probe underway

Kerala: Olympian KM Beenamol's sister among three killed after jeep loses control, falls into gorge in Idukki anr

Kerala: Olympian K M Beenamol's sister among three killed after jeep loses control, falls into gorge in Idukki

Kerala secretariat has more staff than needed, additional posts add to government's expenses; Report anr

Kerala secretariat has more staff than needed, additional posts add to government's expenses; Report

Rahul Gandhi dismisses Shashi Tharoor's concerns over party role, state politics: Reports anr

Rahul Gandhi dismisses Shashi Tharoor's concerns over party role, state politics: Reports

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment dmn

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

Recent Stories

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH) HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report AJR

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash shk

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside MEG

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside

Recent Videos

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Video Icon
Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Video Icon
Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon