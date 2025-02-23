"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has issued a clear warning to his party, after it signalled that there will be no more efforts at reconciliation. In an interview with an English media outlet, Tharoor made it clear that if the party no longer values his contributions, he has other options available. He emphasized that he would remain loyal to the party if they were interested in utilizing his skills, but if not, he is prepared to move on.

Tharoor elaborated, saying, "If the party wants me, I will be there. If not, I have my own things to do. Don’t think I have no other options." He expressed that while he appreciates and acknowledges the good actions of a government, he is often criticized within the party for recognizing the positive actions of their opponents. "I haven't seen negative response from the public for my opinions. However, there is such response within the party", he said.

He stressed that if opponents do something good, it should be appreciated, and he doesn’t believe in narrow political thinking. "I’ve never been someone to consider political consequences before expressing an opinion on something I believe in. This is why I appreciate good things done by Congress' rivals," Tharoor explained.

Tharoor’s comments also touched on the leadership crisis within the Congress in Kerala, where he warned that without action, the party may face a third consecutive setback. He pointed out dissatisfaction among coalition partners and suggested that this could lead to a national-level setback for the party. Tharoor also emphasized his popularity in Kerala, based on independent opinion surveys, stating that if the party needs his support, he is ready to serve. He made it clear that his popularity is not tied to party support alone, citing his higher vote share in the Thiruvananthapuram elections. Tharoor added that the same approach should be applied to secure a victory in the 2026 elections.

In the interview, Tharoor also recalled that he joined Congress at the request of prominent party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Ramesh Chennithala. The interview took place before his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

