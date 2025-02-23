PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 23, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

During his visit to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a ₹200 crore cancer institute, ensuring free treatment for underprivileged patients. He praised the Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it the 'Maha Kumbh of Unity,' and highlighted its worldwide recognition. Modi also criticized those who mock India’s religious traditions, emphasizing the event’s role in uniting communities.

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS PM Modi and Donald Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS PM Modi and Donald Trump at CPAC!

Video Top Stories

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!
Entertainment

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

🔥 Top 10 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan SUFI HITS – Feel the Magic of His Soulful Voice! 🎶✨
Entertainment

🔥 Top 10 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan SUFI HITS – Feel the Magic of His Soulful Voice! 🎶✨

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!
Entertainment

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos
Entertainment

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!
Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!
Entertainment

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Must See

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!
Video

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!
Video

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!
Entertainment

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!