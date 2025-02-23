PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

During his visit to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a ₹200 crore cancer institute, ensuring free treatment for underprivileged patients. He praised the Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it the 'Maha Kumbh of Unity,' and highlighted its worldwide recognition. Modi also criticized those who mock India’s religious traditions, emphasizing the event’s role in uniting communities.