Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Crores of devotees, including prominent leaders and dignitaries, participated in the Mahakumbh celebrations at Triveni Sangam, taking a sacred dip. Special prayers were also held for India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Published: Feb 23, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Crores of devotees continue to take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, joined by prominent leaders, saints, and dignitaries in the grand MahaKumbh celebrations. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher participated in the holy ritual, immersing themselves in faith. 

Additionally, a special prayer ceremony was held for India's victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh praised the arrangements, stating, "I extend my congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all officials for the impeccable management. This experience is beyond words—it can only be felt."

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who arrived in Prayagraj with his family, also lauded the efforts of the UP government. "The arrangements are outstanding. I thank the administration for ensuring such a smooth experience for millions of devotees," he remarked.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, after taking a dip at the Sangam, called it a 'divine moment'. "I have traveled from Puri to Prayagraj today. The management here is truly commendable," he said.

Renowned devotional singer Kailash Kher, too, immersed himself in the sacred waters, expressing deep reverence. "India is a land of faith. Devotees may arrive with heavy bags, but their hearts are filled with devotion," he shared.

Adding to the spiritual fervor, a special puja and aarti were conducted in Prayagraj for India’s success in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on Sunday.

