Inside PHOTOS of Prajakta Koli's Mehendi Ceremony: Actress all set to marry her beau Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli, most popularly known as MostlySane, is finally getting married after two years of getting married. This actress posted her pictures with her family and fiancé from the mehendi ceremony with very intimate family. Let's have a look at the pictures from Prajakta's mehendi ceremony.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

Prajakta and Vrishank first met when Prajakta was 18 on BlackBerry Messenger through mutual friends. Though none of them were serious at the beginning due to cultural differences. Slowly they got to know each other and put efforts to make it work. And now, almost after more than 10 years, they are getting married now. The good thing about this couple is that they gave each other the required time to know and prepare themselves for a lifetime commitment before rushing into things.

article_image2

These pictures are nothing less than the Pinterest and couple goals kind of clicks. Prajakta is well known for her desi aesthetic and is not compromising on any click in the events that matter to her for a lifetime.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal looked so adorable together in the shine of the sunset evening. Their color palettes were perfectly designed to go well with the sunset warmth around them with the light. The couple opted for natural looks with simple outfits that can give comfort and happiness altogether for the day that matters to them.

article_image3

Prajakta Koli is known for her unique fashion sense. She always opts for comfortable clothes rather than the trending styles. Now, it's evident. Rather than going for heavy lehengas or trendy designs. But here, she chose to wear a simple kurta in red color with gold highlights, which enhances her smile and gives her the comfort that she needs to happily enjoy the day. While Vrishank also matched the vibe of mostly sane Prajakta Koli by choosing a simple white kurta to compliment red. 

article_image4

Prajakta looked so adorable while laughing her heart out when interacting with the families and friends. She was so happy, and she did not need a blush for today, as she got her cheeks red with happiness and love towards her loved ones around her.

 

article_image5

Prajakta looked very happy, smiling and enjoying her mehendi ceremony. She was captured while having the best time of hers vibing to the music that unites everyone. Having a ceremony with two cultures uniting in the name of love. Prajakta was seen singing her heart out, showing her happiness.

 

article_image6

Vrishank Khanal was seen happily dancing with the relatives and friends in the ceremony while Prajakta enjoys getting her mehendi done. Vrishank looked so happy for finally getting married to Prajakta.

