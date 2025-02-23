Maharashtra SHOCKER! Ward boy sexually assaults patient’s son after tricking him into sleeping in staff room

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old ward boy working at a superspeciality hospital in Maharashtra Kamothe allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old college boy on the hospital premises. The teen had stayed there at night while attending to his mother, who was hospitalised. The incident occurred on Thursday around 6 am.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the accused ward boy told the boy to sleep in the rest room for ward boys. The teen was awake until around 3 am to complete his college assignment and then went to sleep. Around 6 am, the accused allegedly pulled down his trousers and assaulted him.

Also read: Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man, angered over ex-girlfriend’s new relationship, kidnaps, gang-rapes her with friends

The matter came to light after the minor narrated the ordeal to his elder brother, who went to the hospital and complained to the management. However, he was told to contact the hospital administration authority, who in turn informed the contractor whose agency provides ward boys.

Subsequently, the minor lodged a complain and the police registered an FIR of rape under POCSO Act on Saturday. The accused was arrested in the early morning.

The accused was produced before the Panvel session's holiday court on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody for three days.

Further investigations are underway.

Also read: PM Modi to handover his X, Instagram accounts to inspiring women on International Women's Day

Latest Videos